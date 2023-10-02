Submit a Tip
Grand Strand wheelchair basketball team needs your help getting back to nationals

Right now, the team can only practice once a week for two hours at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center.(SOURCE)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The wheelchair basketball team, the Coastal Chairmen, made it to nationals for the first time ever last year, finishing 10th in the country. However, they could use your help to make it even further.

Right now, the team can only practice once a week for two hours at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Coach and player Jesse Lind said they’d like to practice more to be able to compete with other teams.

However, he said they are struggling to find other gyms willing to open their doors.

Now, they’re asking if anyone in the community would be willing to open up their gyms for extra practice.

Lind said the group also needs sponsors because wheelchairs, travel and tournaments can cost thousands of dollars, and many players are on fixed income or disability.

Player Andy Kingsley said most importantly, they need you cheering in the stands.

“There’s other teams that have a really, really good fan base that definitely bring on the love for their team,” Kinglsey said. “So, it would be nice to have that same energy or at least have that in our weapon arsenal when we have games with other people.”

The Coastal Chairmen currently has 11 members ranging in age from 16 to 60 and encourages anyone with a physical disability to reach out if interested.

You can support the Coastal Chairmen at their first game at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information and their full game schedule, click here.

