FIRST ALERT: Philippe to become a hurricane this week

Thankfully, Philippe will not pose a threat to the United States, but it is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

The center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 60.5 West. Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and a northwestward motion is expected to resume later today through early Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles, primarily east and southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

There’s no other chance of development in the tropics at this time either. Great news!

