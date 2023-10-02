FIRST ALERT: Beautiful week of weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new work week is starting on a beautiful note with plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather.

TODAY

It’s a clear and cooler morning with temperatures around 60°. As we head throughout the day, not much changes with sunny skies and a lovely day for any outdoor plans.

It's hard to complain with today's forecast. Plenty of sunshine and highs near 80° today. (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the lower 80s, making for a great start to the work week.

We climb to the lower 80s today. (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

Our cooler mornings continue this week as temperatures dip to around 60 each morning. Inland locations will start each day in the upper 50s, making it feel like the perfect fall morning.

High temperatures will remain seasonable under plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out around 80 through Friday. Thankfully, our humidity remains low, keeping the forecast sunny. Our only chance of a shower is on Friday and at a slim 20%.

COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES

All eyes are on a cold front to arrive next weekend. This one will usher in another round of cooler temperatures, likely well below normal for this time of year.

The second half of the weekend looks amazing for fall weather fans. (WMBF)

Lows will fall into the lower 50s with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. It’s still early, but next weekend is looking amazing for you fall lovers.

We remain comfortable through the week before a cold front moves in Saturday and into Sunday. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.