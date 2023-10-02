Submit a Tip
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

