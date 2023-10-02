Crews investigating fire at Horry County home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to ventilate a home after a Monday morning fire broke out.

Crews were called out at 7:12 a.m. to the 7000 block of Sandy Pines Lane.

The fire, which was mostly contained in the garage area, is now under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Any displaced residents will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post.

No one was hurt in the incident.

