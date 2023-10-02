Submit a Tip
2-year-old run over by hit-and-run driver in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says

(Live 5/File)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-year-old was flown to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a truck, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the child was hit just before 7 p.m. on Harmony Hills Drive, which is near Pennyroyal Road, and the driver drove away from the scene.

The child was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The child’s condition has not been released.

Deputies found and arrested the suspected driver, identified as 42-year-old Florentino Cruz, in the Harmony Hills neighborhood.

Cruz was turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

His charges have not been released at this time.

