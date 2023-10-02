Submit a Tip
1 hurt following crash involving motorcycle in Surfside Beach area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews took one person to the hospital Sunday night after a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Road in the Surfside Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Surfside Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Road for a wreck involving two vehicles.

First responders took one person to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Crews have blocked lanes in order to investigate and clear the scene. Drivers are being asked to stay clear of the area to avoid back-ups and for the safety of the first responders.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

