Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for the Europeans. The US loses its seventh straight in Europe

The Europe team led by Europe's Team Captain Luke Donald, at center, lift the Ryder Cup after...
The Europe team led by Europe's Team Captain Luke Donald, at center, lift the Ryder Cup after winning it at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Doug Ferguson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe won back the Ryder Cup on Sunday, just like it always does before its raucous crowd, with Rory McIlroy leading the way and Tommy Fleetwood delivering the decisive point to extend its dominance over the Americans on home soil.

The outcome was never seriously in doubt at Marco Simone. Europe started the final day with a five-point lead. McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton put the Europeans on the verge of the cup, forcing the Americans to win the remaining five matches on the course.

Just like everything else this week, there was little chance of that.

McIlroy was still fired up over what he perceived to be bad behavior by Patrick Cantlay’s caddie on the 18th green the previous evening. He won his match to cap a 4-1 week and was Europe’s top scorer for the first time in the Ryder Cup.

And then Fleetwood hit a signature shot on the signature hole, a drive to 25 feet on the reachable 16th. Rickie Fowler hit into the water and eventually conceded a short birdie to Fleetwood that assured Europe the 14 1/2 points it needed to claim the 17-inch gold trophy.

The celebration was on, just like it always is on European soil, with one exception. The first Ryder Cup in Italy brought its share of chaos as fans raced toward the edge of the 18th green to watch the final match that only decided a result for the record book:

Europe 16 1/2, United States 11 1/2.

The Americans were coming off a record 19-9 win over Europe two years ago at Whistling Straits, confident this would be time they ended 30 years of losing away from home.

Make it 34. They won’t get another chance until Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

“We were so disappointed after Whistling Straits. We all were,” said McIlroy, who was in tears at the last Ryder Cup. “We wanted to come to Rome and redeem ourselves. I just knew I needed to put in a better performance for my team this week.”

“I think the European team played some phenomenal golf. I think it really is quite that simple,” U.S. captain Zach Johnson said, his voice choking to the point it was hard for him to complete a sentence. “Team USA will be better for it. We’ll figure it out.”

Scrutiny is sure to follow. His six captain’s picks combined to win four matches all week. Only three Americans played a tournament in the five weeks since the PGA Tour season ended.

But this was more about Team Europe.

“This team felt on a bit of a mission,” Justin Rose said. “This win was clinical and a wonderful performance from day one. Relentless.”

Europe went into the singles session knowing no team had ever come back from a five-point deficit on Sunday. The Americans made them sweat, but only briefly.

Rahm won the 18th hole to earn a half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Hatton completed an unbeaten week by beating British Open champion Brian Harman. Hovland put the first blue point on the board in a win over Collin Morikawa.

All Europe needed was one more halve, and Fleetwood assured that with a 2-up lead with two holes to play against Fowler.

Among the few bright spots for the Americans were Cantlay and Max Homa.

Europe was on the verge of victory, needing only for Matt Fitzpatrick to win the 18th hole for a halve. That looked probable when Homa caught a lie in rough so deep and gnarly near a bunker that he took a penalty drop on the advice of his caddie.

He pitched beautifully to 7 feet and holed the par putt for a 1-up win. “Did you see my legs shaking?” he said to caddie Joe Greiner.

That only delayed the European win. Homa went 3-1-1 for the week, the best of the Americans.

Cantlay gave his team momentum even in the face of fierce heckling for not wearing a hat and a Sky Sports report he called “outright lies” that he was not wearing a hat to protest not being paid to play. For two days, thousands of fans waved their caps at Cantlay, who never flinched.

He birdied his last three holes Saturday evening in fourballs, and then McIlroy was furious with caddie Joe LaCava for continuing to celebrate as McIlroy still had a putt.

McIlroy said he used it as fuel.

“I didn’t let it take away from what’s been a fantastic week,” he said. “I think what transpired on that last green gave us a fire in the belly to get the job done.”

But it was clear that hard feelings lingered when he was asked on TV if a meeting with LaCava allowed them to put it behind them. “I haven’t met Joe,” McIlroy said flatly. He repeated the same phrase after another question.

The only mood that mattered was pure joy, with Europeans leaping into the water to celebrate a win they badly needed.

The Americans still lead the overall series in the Ryder Cup dating to 1927. But since Europe joined the party in 1979 — the modern era — Europe now has a 12-9-1 advantage.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt...
Deputies seek person who broke into Pee Dee convenience store, stole money
Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.
‘It’s really hard’: Family grieves after mother killed along I-95 in Darlington County
Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting at Mullins area home
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Coastal Carolina University's football team suffered its second straight loss of the season.
The Chanticleers drop a 38-28 decision at Georgia Southern
Coastal Carolina University's football team suffered its second straight loss of the season as...
The Chanticleers drop a 38-28 decision at Georgia Southern
United States' Patrick Cantlay celebrates after holing his putt that led to him winning his...
Europe builds a 5-point lead in Ryder Cup. Cantlay gives the Americans hope
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) jumps over Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II...
Clemson earns first ACC win, tops Syracuse 31-14