Marion County deputies ask for help solving string of business break-ins

crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for information to help solve a string of business break-ins.

Investigators said several businesses were broken into on Friday night on Highway 501 between Marion and Rains.

They believe the break-ins could be related to the T-Mart convenience store burglary that took place at the fork of Highway 41 Alt and Highway 9. In that case, deputies found extensive damage in the store and learned money was taken.

Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt...
Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt and Highway 9 in Marion County.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking business owners along Highway 501 between Marion and Rains to check their stores for anything out of the ordinary and check security cameras.

Anyone who sees something that can help the sheriff’s office should call 843-423-8399.

