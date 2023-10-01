Funeral arrangements announced for Richland County deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of life ceremony has been announced for Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy Jacob Salrin, who died following a car crash.

Dunbar’s Funeral Home officials said a visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home on 3926 Devine Street on Wed., Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at the Meeting Place Church on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard on Thurs., Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery on 501 Elmwood Ave.

Deputy Salrin, 23, died on Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The processional for deputy Salrin was on Sat. Sept. 30 and stretched from Prisma Health to the funeral home.

According to Salrin’s obituary, Jacob had a desire to help people led him to join the law enforcement profession and follow his sister’s footsteps. He loved being a deputy and working at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department; making the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

