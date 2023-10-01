Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Funeral arrangements announced for Richland County deputy

The celebration of life ceremony has been acnnounced for fallen Richland County Sheriff’s...
The celebration of life ceremony has been acnnounced for fallen Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jacob Salrin, who died following a car crash.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of life ceremony has been announced for Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputy Jacob Salrin, who died following a car crash.

Dunbar’s Funeral Home officials said a visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home on 3926 Devine Street on Wed., Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at the Meeting Place Church on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard on Thurs., Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery on 501 Elmwood Ave.

Deputy Salrin, 23, died on Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The processional for deputy Salrin was on Sat. Sept. 30 and stretched from Prisma Health to the funeral home.

According to Salrin’s obituary, Jacob had a desire to help people led him to join the law enforcement profession and follow his sister’s footsteps. He loved being a deputy and working at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department; making the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Car crashes through Myrtle Beach post office; 1 hurt
Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt...
Deputies seek person who broke into Pee Dee convenience store, stole money
16-year-old Taylor Madison Britt died in a crash on Saturday afternoon when the car she was...
Crash claims life on 16-year-old girl near Darlington, coroner says
Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.
‘It’s really hard’: Family grieves after mother killed along I-95 in Darlington County
Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting at Mullins area home

Latest News

Pride Myrtle Beach put on the 3rd Annual Pride in the Park Festival at Valor Park in the Market...
Pride in the Park celebrates love; small group of protesters raise concerns
Coastal Carolina University's football team suffered its second straight loss of the season.
The Chanticleers drop a 38-28 decision at Georgia Southern
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Car crashes through Myrtle Beach post office; 1 hurt
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms