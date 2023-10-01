FIRST ALERT: Beaufitul Sunday ahead, even cooler weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds continue to clear with plenty of sunny skies ahead!

SUNDAY

Full sunshine prevails on Sunday as we keep the humidity on the lower side. In typical early Fall fashion, we’ll climb in a hurry after a cool start. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the upper 70s.

Beautiful Fall forecast for Sunday (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

More cool mornings are ahead this week as the temperatures dip to around 60 each morning. Seasonable afternoon continue as temperatures topping out around 80 through Friday. The humidity remains nice and low this week, keeping the mainly sunny and rain-free forecast going.

The low humidity continues this week (WMBF)

COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES

We’re watching for another more significant cold front to arrive next weekend. This one will usher in another round of cooler temperatures, likely well below average for this time of year.

Morning lows look to dip into the lower 50s, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s as we move into the second week of October. There’s a chance our inland areas see the first 40s of the season.

Surge of cooler weather ahead for the second week of October (WMBF)

