Car crashes through Myrtle Beach post office; 1 hurt

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A car crashed through a Myrtle Beach post office, which sent one person to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to the location on Friday along 67th Avenue North.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Jayne Workman provided the picture to WMBF News showing the whole car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

Workman said that luckily she was checking her PO Box and not standing in line, so she was not hurt.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the driver to go through the building.

WMBF News has reached out to USPS to see if the location will be closed due to the damage. We are waiting to hear back.

