SCHP: 1 dead after truck strikes tree off highway near Latta

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person has died following a crash on Friday afternoon.

The driver of a pickup truck struck a tree after veering off the road and down an embankment around 4 p.m., 10 miles south of Latta on I-95.

SCHP said the driver died at the scene.

The driver was from Smithfield, N.C. but has not yet been identified.

SCHP is investigating.

