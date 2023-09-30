Myrtle Beach ranks as a top fall destination for third year in a row

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fall events like this weekend’s Beach ‘n Chili Fest are part of what drives so many people to the Grand Strand even outside of the summer months.

It keeps West Virginia native, Larry Summney, coming to Myrtle Beach every Fall for that exact reason.

“The nice thing about it is, most of these people here right now are competitors, but when it’s all over it’s a family. Seriously, it’s one of the neatest things I’ve been involved in,” he said.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the area made Tripadvisor’s annual list of “Top 10 U.S. Destinations for fall travel.”

Myrtle Beach came in at number eight on the list for the second year in a row.

The chamber also said vacation occupancy bookings in Horry County are at 44% for the next 30 days, with reservations increasing up to the day of stay.

While the fall doesn’t compare to the summer season, our area still sees a good crowd.

“In the fall, people can travel a little bit more easier. It’s not what we call high season here. Kids are back in school. I find that adults like to take this time to travel, and they’re also going to find some friendlier rates,” chamber’s Diane Charno said.

Charno said besides local events, lower prices, comfortable weather, and it being off-season are amongst other reasons that attract visitors to Myrtle Beach.

The city said they’re working to make Myrtle Beach an all-year-round destination to continue bringing in new visitors.

