Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach ranks as a top fall destination for third year in a row

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fall events like this weekend’s Beach ‘n Chili Fest are part of what drives so many people to the Grand Strand even outside of the summer months.

It keeps West Virginia native, Larry Summney, coming to Myrtle Beach every Fall for that exact reason.

“The nice thing about it is, most of these people here right now are competitors, but when it’s all over it’s a family. Seriously, it’s one of the neatest things I’ve been involved in,” he said.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the area made Tripadvisor’s annual list of “Top 10 U.S. Destinations for fall travel.”

Myrtle Beach came in at number eight on the list for the second year in a row.

The chamber also said vacation occupancy bookings in Horry County are at 44% for the next 30 days, with reservations increasing up to the day of stay.

While the fall doesn’t compare to the summer season, our area still sees a good crowd.

“In the fall, people can travel a little bit more easier. It’s not what we call high season here. Kids are back in school. I find that adults like to take this time to travel, and they’re also going to find some friendlier rates,” chamber’s Diane Charno said.

Charno said besides local events, lower prices, comfortable weather, and it being off-season are amongst other reasons that attract visitors to Myrtle Beach.

The city said they’re working to make Myrtle Beach an all-year-round destination to continue bringing in new visitors.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pettiford
Mullins police corporal fired following shooting; charged with attempted murder
Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
Crews were called out around 12:30 a.m. to Osprey Cove Loop.
Horry County home damaged by overnight fire
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say

Latest News

Judge sentences Lake City man to 20 years in 2021 shooting case
Search warrants lead to 4 arrests, recovery of drugs and guns in Florence County
Registered sex offender arrested for child porn, sexual exploitation in Marlboro County
Mullins police corporal fired following shooting, documents show
Bikers, police stress road safety during Fall Bike Rally