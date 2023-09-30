Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge denies bond for fired Mullins police corporal charged in shooting

John Pettiford
John Pettiford(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A now-terminated Mullins police corporal will stay in jail.

A judge denied bond on Saturday morning for 28-year-old John Pettiford.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a shooting on Thursday night.

RELATED COVERAGE | Mullins police corporal fired following shooting; charged with attempted murder

Warrants show that Pettiford was involved in a physical fight with the victim on Jade Court in the Latta area.

During the fight, Pettiford pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to the warrants.

The State Law Enforcement Division said the victim was taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition has not been released.

Pettiford was fired from the Mullins Police Department just hours after the suspected shooting.

According to his South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy files, he had been with the Mullins Police Department since April 2019.

Before that, he had been with the Dillon Police Department for two years until he was terminated. The documents state it wasn’t for misconduct, but does not reveal a reason for the termination.

SLED is the lead agency in Thursday night’s shooting.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pettiford
Mullins police corporal fired following shooting; charged with attempted murder
Crews were called out around 12:30 a.m. to Osprey Cove Loop.
Horry County home damaged by overnight fire
SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 4:15 p.m. Friday to Mineola and Stone Avenues,...
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Little River; 1 hurt
Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.
‘It’s really hard’: Family grieves after mother killed along I-95 in Darlington County

Latest News

Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting at Mullins area home
Judge sentences Lake City man to 20 years in 2021 shooting case
Search warrants lead to 4 arrests, recovery of drugs and guns in Florence County
Registered sex offender arrested for child porn, sexual exploitation in Marlboro County