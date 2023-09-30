Judge denies bond for fired Mullins police corporal charged in shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A now-terminated Mullins police corporal will stay in jail.

A judge denied bond on Saturday morning for 28-year-old John Pettiford.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a shooting on Thursday night.

Warrants show that Pettiford was involved in a physical fight with the victim on Jade Court in the Latta area.

During the fight, Pettiford pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to the warrants.

The State Law Enforcement Division said the victim was taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition has not been released.

Pettiford was fired from the Mullins Police Department just hours after the suspected shooting.

According to his South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy files, he had been with the Mullins Police Department since April 2019.

Before that, he had been with the Dillon Police Department for two years until he was terminated. The documents state it wasn’t for misconduct, but does not reveal a reason for the termination.

SLED is the lead agency in Thursday night’s shooting.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

