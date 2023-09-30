South Carolina vs. Tennessee, game preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to faceoff against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

After an exciting 37-30 victory over the Misssissippi State Bulldogs last weekend, Spencer Rattler & Co. search for a victory against Tennessee, the Gamecocks shocked the college football world last year when South Carolina defeated Tennessee 63- 38.

Under the tutelage of head coach Shane Beamer, South Carolina is .500 through the first four games of year, winning two and losing two games.

Rattler continues to have a settler year, and hopefully it will continue against a Volunteer defense who ranks 6th in the Southeatern Conference (SEC) defensive rankings according to Sports Reference.

Breakout star Xavier Legette will continued to be leaned on heavy as he is Rattler’s favortie target and has been producing at a high level all season. The key aspect South Carolina has struggled with that they need to solve quickly in order to have true success is the running game.

The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC for team rushing yards with just 303 yards on the season.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Watch this game on Fubo

City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo and you can view the bettings odds here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.