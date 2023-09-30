Submit a Tip
South Carolina vs. Tennessee, game preview

The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks...
The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to faceoff against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will continue to try and build momentum as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to faceoff against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

After an exciting 37-30 victory over the Misssissippi State Bulldogs last weekend, Spencer Rattler & Co. search for a victory against Tennessee, the Gamecocks shocked the college football world last year when South Carolina defeated Tennessee 63- 38.

Under the tutelage of head coach Shane Beamer, South Carolina is .500 through the first four games of year, winning two and losing two games.

Rattler continues to have a settler year, and hopefully it will continue against a Volunteer defense who ranks 6th in the Southeatern Conference (SEC) defensive rankings according to Sports Reference.

Breakout star Xavier Legette will continued to be leaned on heavy as he is Rattler’s favortie target and has been producing at a high level all season. The key aspect South Carolina has struggled with that they need to solve quickly in order to have true success is the running game.

The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC for team rushing yards with just 303 yards on the season.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

