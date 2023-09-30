Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Sunday with more sunshine next week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonable weather continues as we head into the first week of October.

SUNDAY

Sunday morning will once again start off seasonably cool with some clouds around. Morning clouds will then give way to increasing sunshine from late morning into the afternoon. With plenty of low humidity, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s at the beach and to 80 inland.

A few clouds, but comfortable temperatures early Sunday.
A few clouds, but comfortable temperatures early Sunday.(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A very tranquil and seasonable stretch of weather continues as we start the new work week. With high pressure in control, mostly sunny skies, low humidity and pleasant nights will continue. Daytime highs each day will reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and from near 80 to the lower 80s inland. These temperatures are right at normal for the time of the year.

Seasonable temperatures will continue into next week.
Seasonable temperatures will continue into next week.(WMBF)

Overnight temperatures will remain very comfortable dropping into the upper 50s each night inland and lower 60s near the beaches.

The forecast generally remains rain free through the week. The only exception will be Friday when a stray shower may develop as the next cold front approaches the area.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pettiford
Mullins police corporal fired following shooting; charged with attempted murder
Crews were called out around 12:30 a.m. to Osprey Cove Loop.
Horry County home damaged by overnight fire
SLED confirmed a shooting at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in was...
2 U.S. Marshals shot, Georgia fugitive dies at Irmo-area hotel
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 4:15 p.m. Friday to Mineola and Stone Avenues,...
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Little River; 1 hurt
Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.
‘It’s really hard’: Family grieves after mother killed along I-95 in Darlington County

Latest News

Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
What a beautiful weekend for any plans!
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, beautiful weekend ahead
We’re starting the day off with a few more clouds around, but skies will clear throughout the...
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, beautiful weekend ahead
Gradually increasing sunshine and warmer.
FIRST ALERT: Brighter and milder through the weekend