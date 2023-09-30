FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Sunday with more sunshine next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonable weather continues as we head into the first week of October.

SUNDAY

Sunday morning will once again start off seasonably cool with some clouds around. Morning clouds will then give way to increasing sunshine from late morning into the afternoon. With plenty of low humidity, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s at the beach and to 80 inland.

A few clouds, but comfortable temperatures early Sunday. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A very tranquil and seasonable stretch of weather continues as we start the new work week. With high pressure in control, mostly sunny skies, low humidity and pleasant nights will continue. Daytime highs each day will reach the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and from near 80 to the lower 80s inland. These temperatures are right at normal for the time of the year.

Seasonable temperatures will continue into next week. (WMBF)

Overnight temperatures will remain very comfortable dropping into the upper 50s each night inland and lower 60s near the beaches.

The forecast generally remains rain free through the week. The only exception will be Friday when a stray shower may develop as the next cold front approaches the area.

