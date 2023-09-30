Submit a Tip
Deputies seek person who broke into Pee Dee convenience store, stole money

Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt...
Deputies are searching for this person who broke into a T-Mart at the fork of Highway 41 Alt and Highway 9 in Marion County.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who broke into a convenience store and took money.

Deputies were called just before midnight Friday for an alarm call at the T-Mart convenience store at the fork of Highway 41 Alt and Highway 9.

When deputies arrived, they said they found extensive damage to the store and then learned there was money missing.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it’s actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-423-8399.

