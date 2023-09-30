Deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of firing shots at Mullins area home

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that deputies arrested a teenager who they said fired shots into a home with people inside.

Deputies were called on Aug. 20 to a home in the Mullins area where shots had been fired.

The sheriff’s office said five people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was hurt.

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy on Thursday in connection with the case.

The teen is charged with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling. The 15-year-old was also taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the case.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will continue to relentlessly pursue the individuals who are threatening the safety of our community,” the sheriff’s office posted.

