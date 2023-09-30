5 Carolina restaurants named ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisor
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five Carolina restaurants have been named the ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisors Travelers’ Choice.
The award is presented to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period.
The following restaurants were featured out of 25:
- The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina
- Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina
- Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina
- Peninsula Grill in Charleston, South Carolina
- Grill 225 in Charleston, South Carolina
