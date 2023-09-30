Submit a Tip
5 Carolina restaurants named ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisor

Generic restaurant.
Generic restaurant.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five Carolina restaurants have been named the ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisors Travelers’ Choice.

The award is presented to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period.

The following restaurants were featured out of 25:

  1. The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina
  2. Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina
  3. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina
  4. Peninsula Grill in Charleston, South Carolina
  5. Grill 225 in Charleston, South Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

