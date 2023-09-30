Submit a Tip
1 killed, 2 hurt after car hits tree near Darlington, troopers say

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC. (WMBF) – One person lost their life Saturday afternoon after troopers said a car hit a tree near Darlington.

Troopers were called to the wreck just after 12 p.m. to South Charleston Road near Oakland.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK350 was heading north on South Charleston Road when it ran off the road, lost control and then traveled back left of center before overturning and hitting a tree.

The driver of the Mercedes died while two passengers in the car were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

