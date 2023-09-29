Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 6

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season continues into Week 6 as region play also gets underway.

Check back on this story for final score updates, then catch all the highlights on WMBF Extra Point!

  • Socastee @ Sumter
  • Conway @ St. James
  • Hartsville @ South Florence
  • Myrtle Beach @ West Florence
  • North Myrtle Beach @ Wilson
  • Darlington @ Marlboro County
  • Crestwood @ Lake City
  • Manning @ Aynor
  • Loris @ Dillon
  • Georgetown @ Waccamaw
  • Andrews @ Marion
  • Lee Central @ Mullins
  • Johnsonville @ Carvers Bay
  • East Clarendon @ Hemingway
  • Green Sea-Floyds @ Lake View
  • Latta @ Lamar

