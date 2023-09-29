WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 6
Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season continues into Week 6 as region play also gets underway.
Check back on this story for final score updates, then catch all the highlights on WMBF Extra Point!
- Socastee @ Sumter
- Conway @ St. James
- Hartsville @ South Florence
- Myrtle Beach @ West Florence
- North Myrtle Beach @ Wilson
- Darlington @ Marlboro County
- Crestwood @ Lake City
- Manning @ Aynor
- Loris @ Dillon
- Georgetown @ Waccamaw
- Andrews @ Marion
- Lee Central @ Mullins
- Johnsonville @ Carvers Bay
- East Clarendon @ Hemingway
- Green Sea-Floyds @ Lake View
- Latta @ Lamar
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.