Student detained after deputies find hidden handgun at Georgetown County school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County student was detained after authorities said they found a handgun hidden in the ceiling tiles of a school on Friday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Carvers Bay Middle School to look into a report of a student having a gun on the morning bus.

At the school, they searched the accused student. They also searched the bus he rode on, and everywhere else the student had been.

Deputies were not able to find anything in the initial search. However, during a second search, authorities found a handgun hidden in the ceiling tiles.

The gun was secured, and the student was detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

