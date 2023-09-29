State law enforcement remembers K-9 officer killed by shooting suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division praised the K-9 officer shot dead Thursday afternoon during the search for a shooting suspect on Johns Island.

K-9 Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

“K-9 Rico participated in too many apprehensions to name,” Keel said. “He was out almost every single day, working with our folks and working with sheriffs and city police departments across our state.”

Law enforcement officers gathered at a West Ashley funeral home Thursday night to pay respects to K-9 Rico. A photo posted by the Charleston Police Department shows a line of officers standing at attention in mourning.

As we go into a new day, take a moment to remember SLED K9 Rico and think about his handler. They worked and lived together, day in and day out — forming an unbreakable bond. A powerful testament to friendship and service.



Rest easy, Rico. Your incredible valor will never be… pic.twitter.com/jWedl70ygq — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 29, 2023

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home.

“Very shortly after he was inserted, there was a gunshot and he was killed,” Keel said.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

“This is a tough day. It’s a tough day for law enforcement, but if it wasn’t for Rico this could have been much, much worse,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. She thanked Keel for allowing them to use Rico in the search, saying the dog “definitely saved lives.”

Prayers 🙏🏼 for our SLED brothers and sisters in the death of brave Rico, who was shot and killed during a standoff on Johns Island today. Rico, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was a member of the SLED swat team & participated in numerous operations that kept communities in SC safe pic.twitter.com/8lhNxJezEk — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) September 28, 2023

Burbage had led law enforcement on a manhunt that lasted nearly 26 hours. He was a suspect in a shooting incident and Graziano said he opened fire at her deputies, striking one of them, Master Deputy James Gilbreath, in the head.

Gilbreath was taken to an area hospital Wednesday night for treatment of what was described as a non-life-threatening injury. He was released Thursday afternoon. Photos released by the sheriff’s office showed the blood-stained hat he wore at the time he was wounded.

