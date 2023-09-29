Submit a Tip
Search warrants lead to 4 arrests, recovery of drugs and guns in Florence County

At both homes, deputies said they found a large amount of meth and fentanyl.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies recovered what they called a “large” amount of drugs after executing two Friday morning search warrants.

The first search warrant, with assistance from the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team, was done at a home on Vox Highway. That is near the Johnsonville area.

At that home, deputies said they found a large amount of meth and fentanyl, as well as money.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects were arrested; however, their names and charges have not been released.

The second one took place on Pygatt Road near Effingham.

Investigators also said they recovered a large amount of meth and fentanyl at this home. In addition to the drugs, authorities said they found 13 firearms here.

For the second search warrant, the investigation began in June when deputies started looking into a drug trafficking organization. They said the organization operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Two suspects were arrested in this case as well. Their names and charges have not been released either.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released soon.

