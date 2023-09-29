Robeson Co. murder suspect surrenders to deputies, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Maxton man wanted in a murder investigation surrendered to deputies, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night.

20-year-old Jaiden Locklear turned himself in Thursday evening after the sheriff’s office asked for the community’s assistance locating him on Wednesday.

Locklear faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 50-year-old Rondell Hammonds. Hammonds was found shot on Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs on Monday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Locklear is being held under no bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

