Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson Co. murder suspect surrenders to deputies, sheriff’s office says

Jaiden Locklear
Jaiden Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Maxton man wanted in a murder investigation surrendered to deputies, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night.

20-year-old Jaiden Locklear turned himself in Thursday evening after the sheriff’s office asked for the community’s assistance locating him on Wednesday.

Locklear faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 50-year-old Rondell Hammonds. Hammonds was found shot on Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs on Monday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Locklear is being held under no bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
St. Pauls Middle School
Community grieves after 13-year-old middle school student shot, killed in Red Springs area
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
One year after Ian: How businesses, residents plan to weather future storms
First responders help Coastal Carolina students prepare for emergencies
Judge denies bond again for suspect in missing N.C. man’s death
Conway police chief on anniversary of mother, daughter deaths: ‘We will make an arrest’