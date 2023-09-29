Registered sex offender arrested for child porn, sexual exploitation in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies have arrested a man who failed to register as a sex offender in Marlboro County and violated his probation by having child pornography on his cell phone.

On Thursday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the South Carolina Department of Probation Pardon and Parole of the discovery of child pornography. While a probation officer was checking on 49-year-old James Edward Driggers, of Bennettsville, he discovered the child porn.

Driggers is a registered sex offender and he is not allowed to have any social media or pornography on his cell phone.

MCSO investigators seized the phone to conduct further analysis and confirmed the content violated his status as a registered sex offender.

Driggers was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd and failure to register as a sex offender.

He had not reported to the sex offender registry at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office since January 2023.

At the time of the discovery, Driggers was on probation for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, which he was convicted of in 2013.

Driggers was denied bond on Friday morning and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

