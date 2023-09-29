Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police searching for Pee Dee woman with health issues; possibly in N.C.

Shirlena Crawford
Shirlena Crawford(Source: Marion Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police are asking for the community to be on the looking for a woman who was last seen earlier this month.

Shirlena Crawford, 47, has been missing since Sept. 11 and was last seen on Murray Street in Marion.

Police said she has health issues and currently stopped taking her medication.

Crawford is believed to be traveling alone and could be in the Burlington, N.C. area. Police said she is possibly driving a black 2021 Mazda 3 sedan with South Carolina license plate number XBY377.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or Marion County Dispatch at 843-423-8399.

