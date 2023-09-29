Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

One year after Ian: How businesses, residents plan to weather future storms

By Ian Klein
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- This weekend will mark one year since Hurricane Ian left its mark on South Carolina.

The storm flooded homes, businesses and tore apart several piers, and even washed a shrimp boat ashore in Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category One hurricane at around 2:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

North Myrtle Beach crews determined the powerful storm caused $13.1 million to buildings inside the city limits.

The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt all across the Grand Strand as multiple storm surges and flood warnings were issued throughout the day.

“I was watching the water rise near my trailer and I said I think we better head north,” said Bill Robey.

Bill Robey and his wife Vickey cut their vacation a few days short last year as Hurricane Ian made its way toward the Grand Strand.

“Our direct thought was we’re glad that we got out,” said Robey.

One of those who stayed through the storm was Kendra Meras and her family in Cherry Grove.

While their home was raised off the ground, watching the water rise to heights they’d never seen was concerning.

“The King Tides made the flooding worse than we were prepared for so it was a lot of worrying about the damage and realizing it’s gonna be a big cleanup process,” said Kendra Meras.

The family still has the waterline left by Ian marked as a reminder of the storm.

North, Myrtle Beach Councilwoman, Nikki Fontana said many of those houses on the coast had no protection once the dunes were overtaken by the tide.

“Those dunes help with the beach erosion and with the storms that come in those dunes are there to protect the water from coming up high and getting to any of the residential or commercial properties behind them,” said Fontana.

As for those living in the area, they say they’re better prepared if another storm heads their way.

“We’ve been through it once and we’ll be ready for it if it comes again,” said Meras.

Fontana said the city of North Myrtle Beach is working on beach renourishment plans with the Army Corp of Engineers, but nothing is finalized.

As for the Cherry Grove Pier, ownership expects it to re-open early next spring.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
St. Pauls Middle School
Community grieves after 13-year-old middle school student shot, killed in Red Springs area
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
First responders help Coastal Carolina students prepare for emergencies
Judge denies bond again for suspect in missing N.C. man’s death
Conway police chief on anniversary of mother, daughter deaths: ‘We will make an arrest’