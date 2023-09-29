Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.(MTV / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NSYNC officially released a new song Friday, the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

The ‘90s boy band reunited earlier this month for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where they presented the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

Donning coordinating suits, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift.

Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar’s shows.

“You’re pop personified,” she told the group.

The last time they were on stage together was at the same awards ceremony in 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
"Pride at the Park" will take place at Valor Memorial Garden. It is the third annual celebration.
Pride Myrtle Beach faces backlash over weekend festival at Valor Park
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
South Carolina just announced it finally got its hands on lethal injection drugs, and Roger...
Years later, S.C. man hopes father’s killer’s execution will move forward: ‘It’s time’

Latest News

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jermaine Blake, 36, of Andrews, is wanted for...
Andrews man accused of holding store manager at gunpoint wanted for murder in N.C.
FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from...
Bus carrying children overturns, killing driver and 14-year-old girl in England
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Joint Chiefs chair Milley’s farewell