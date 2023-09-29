Multiple law enforcement agencies outside Irmo hotel

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were outside of an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo on Friday morning.

The law enforcement presence included the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and U.S. Marshalls.

Officials have not provided any information on the incident.

A WIS News 10 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

