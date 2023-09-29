Mullins Police Dept. fires officer after ‘incident’ in Marion County

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - The Mullins Police Department fired one of their own after a Thursday evening incident in Marion County.

The department did not say what that incident was.

However, they did say it is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The name of the officer was also not released.

Marion County deputies were called to investigate an “active situation” near Latta Thursday evening. It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

