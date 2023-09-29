Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
"Pride at the Park" will take place at Valor Memorial Garden. It is the third annual celebration.
Pride Myrtle Beach faces backlash over weekend festival at Valor Park
John Pettiford
Mullins police corporal fired following ‘incident’; SLED investigation underway

Latest News

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Environment and...
Ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark can’t move Georgia case to federal court, a judge says
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain