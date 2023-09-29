Submit a Tip
Judge sentences Lake City man to 20 years in 2021 shooting case

Frederick Adams
Frederick Adams(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lake City man was sentenced to two decades in prison for shooting a person nearly two years ago.

Frederick Adams pleaded guilty this week to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded down to a lesser charge.

On Oct. 5, 2021, police were called to a shooting where they found the victim with two gunshot wounds.

“The victim was transported to a local trauma center where further life-saving measures were taken, ultimately saving the victim’s life,” Maj. Patrick Miles said.

Adams was taken into custody a few weeks later by United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“I am extremely proud of the work our officers and investigators put into this case and I think the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitors officers did a phenomenal job in achieving justice for the victim,” said Miles. “A key component to the successful outcome of criminal cases is communication and cooperation.”

