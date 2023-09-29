Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
"Pride at the Park" will take place at Valor Memorial Garden. It is the third annual celebration.
Pride Myrtle Beach faces backlash over weekend festival at Valor Park
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
South Carolina just announced it finally got its hands on lethal injection drugs, and Roger...
Years later, S.C. man hopes father’s killer’s execution will move forward: ‘It’s time’

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
The annual North Myrtle Beach event draws in around 14,000 people each year, and some even...
Enjoy a food-filled weekend at the 19th annual Irish Italian International Festival
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90