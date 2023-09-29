Submit a Tip
‘It’s really hard:’ Family grieves after mother killed along I-95 in Darlington County

Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.
Carrie Bounds was hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Darlington County.(Source: Madison Rentas)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A family is grieving the loss of their mother after she was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer and SUV along I-95.

Carrie Bounds, from Raeford, North Carolina, died after being hit by two vehicles traveling south on I-95 near Exit 169 around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 while she was walking along the road.

Now, her family is feeling the void left behind by her death, including her three children, two of them just teenagers.

Her oldest daughter, Madison Rentas said her mother was full of love and was getting her life on track.

“She was going to AA, and she was working two jobs and she was really trying,” said Rentas. “To know she was really trying, it’s really hard.”

Rentas said her mother had a tough life but she was doing what she could to pick up the pieces.

“It’s sad for me because I know she was doing really good in the last weeks of her life,” said Rentas.

The Darlington County Coroner said Bounds was pronounced dead on the scene, and her death was deemed accidental.

If you’d like to help, a GoFundMe Page has been set up for the family.

