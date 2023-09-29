Horry County home damaged by overnight fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating what led to a Friday fire that damaged a home.

Crews were called out around 12:30 a.m. to Osprey Cove Loop. That is in the Burgess area.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. However, officials said the home sustained “significant fire and smoke damage.”

“Any displaced individuals will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.