Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Girl Scouts across the country are learning a real-life lesson in inflation.

A number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs.

Classics like Thin Mints will now cost $6 in some areas, matching the price of varieties like S’mores and Toffee-Tastics.

The new Raspberry Rallies are recent proof that boxes can be worth a lot to buyers. They sold out quickly and then went on eBay for several times the initial rate.

