FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, beautiful weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day off with a few more clouds around, but skies will clear throughout the day. Get ready for increasing sunshine and a beautiful weekend forecast.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies and a cool northeast breeze will give way to breaks in the clouds and more sunshine later today. We’re starting this morning in the low-mid 60s as you step out the door.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the beaches today as the sunshine returns. (WMBF)

The added sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the beaches with the lower 80s inland. The further inland you are today, the more sunshine you will see. The clouds will take some time to clear out for other areas, including here along the Grand Strand.

Brighter skies and increasing sunshine throughout the day! (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Northeast winds will let up as we head into the weekend, allowing temperatures to ease back into the normal levels for this time of year.

Our temperatures will remain steady through Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 80 at the beaches and the lower 80s inland. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, get ready for plenty of sunshine and low humidity! It’s a great weekend to spend time outside.

What a beautiful weekend for any plans! (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.