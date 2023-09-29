FIRST ALERT: Beautiful stretch of weather arriving through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds continue to clear as we move into a long stretch of dry weather.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures have a Fall feel early Saturday morning as we dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds will continue to thin through the day, turning mostly sunny into the afternoon. In typical early Fall fashion, after a cool start, we’ll quickly rebound with afternoon highs approaching 80°.

Clearing skies and seasonable temperatures Saturday (WMBF)

More of the same arrives Sunday, with many spots inland of the Waterway starting the morning in the upper 50s—another round of sunny skies with a slightly cooler afternoon. We’ll top out in the upper 70s for most of the area.

Nice Fall weather for the weekend (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We’ll keep the beautiful Fall weather going through much of next week. Mornings remain cool, with warm afternoons. The mugginess remains low, with slim chances for rain through next Friday.

The low humidity lingers through next week (WMBF)

