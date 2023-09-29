FIRST ALERT: Beautiful stretch of weather arriving through the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds continue to clear as we move into a long stretch of dry weather.
THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures have a Fall feel early Saturday morning as we dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds will continue to thin through the day, turning mostly sunny into the afternoon. In typical early Fall fashion, after a cool start, we’ll quickly rebound with afternoon highs approaching 80°.
More of the same arrives Sunday, with many spots inland of the Waterway starting the morning in the upper 50s—another round of sunny skies with a slightly cooler afternoon. We’ll top out in the upper 70s for most of the area.
NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the beautiful Fall weather going through much of next week. Mornings remain cool, with warm afternoons. The mugginess remains low, with slim chances for rain through next Friday.
