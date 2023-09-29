Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Little River; 1 hurt

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 4:15 p.m. to Mineola and Stone Avenues, which is just off Highway 17.

The wreck has lanes of traffic blocked while emergency responders investigate and clear the scene.

First responders said the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.