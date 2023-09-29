Carolina Country Music Fest announces another headliner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another country star will be joining Morgan Wallen as a headliner at the 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday morning that Carrie Underwood will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage.

Look who’s joining the party in June - 2024 is gonna be so GOOD! Please welcome to the @coorslight Main Stage, @carrieunderwood! pic.twitter.com/wpLAy8CVUV — Carolina Country Music Fest (@CCMFLive) September 29, 2023

The Myrtle Beach music festival will take place in June of next year.

Wallen was announced as a headliner in June.

