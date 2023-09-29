Submit a Tip
Carolina Country Music Fest announces another headliner

The festival announced Friday morning that Carrie Underwood will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage.
The festival announced Friday morning that Carrie Underwood will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage.(Carolina Country Music Fest)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another country star will be joining Morgan Wallen as a headliner at the 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday morning that Carrie Underwood will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage.

The Myrtle Beach music festival will take place in June of next year.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Wallen was announced as a headliner in June.

