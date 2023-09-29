Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bus carrying children overturns, killing driver and 14-year-old girl in England

FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from...
FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from Liverpool.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturned on a highway near the English city of Liverpool on Friday, killing the driver and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

The bus was transporting students from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School on the Wirral Peninsula, across the River Mersey from Liverpool. Traffic on the M53 highway was blocked as police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Two other occupants of the bus were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing center. Thirty-nine of them were discharged while the others were taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Both Philippe and Rina will continue to remain close and pose no threat to the United States.
FIRST ALERT: Rina and Philippe dance in the Atlantic
"Pride at the Park" will take place at Valor Memorial Garden. It is the third annual celebration.
Pride Myrtle Beach faces backlash over weekend festival at Valor Park
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
South Carolina just announced it finally got its hands on lethal injection drugs, and Roger...
Years later, S.C. man hopes father’s killer’s execution will move forward: ‘It’s time’

Latest News

The department confirmed they fired the officer after a Thursday evening incident in Marion...
Mullins Police Department releases name of fired officer following ‘incident’
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jermaine Blake, 36, of Andrews, is wanted for...
Andrews man accused of holding store manager at gunpoint wanted for murder in N.C.
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan