School offering non-traditional learning environment in Myrtle Beach holds ribbon-cutting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s a new school in Myrtle Beach that offers students a different way to earn their diplomas.

Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday and is open to students who dropped out of school, need a non-traditional learning environment or want to accelerate their high school progress.

The school worked with the South Carolina Public Charter School District to offer a flexible, personalized curriculum to students who haven’t found success in a traditional school.

“We are so excited to work with Dr. Neeley and his colleagues to provide an option for young people who need a non-traditional path to their high school diploma and the brighter future it can bring,” said Dr. Margie Sharp, Chief Education Officer of Acceleration Academies. “As our growing number of graduates can attest, having the chance to pursue a personalized path to graduation enables young people to — as our motto says — #OwnYourSuccess.”

Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy is free and open to students up to 21 years old who want to earn their high school diploma.

The academy is hosting an open house for prospective students and their families that goes from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The campus is located at 9654 North Kings Highway, 1st floor.

