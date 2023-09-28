Submit a Tip
Police investigating after reports of shots fire in Georgetown

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are investigating after receiving calls for shots fired in the area of Highmarket Street Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the area of Highmarket Street and East Bay Street. Once at the intersection officers found shell casings and canvases the area but no suspects were found.

Georgetown Police Department said no one has reported injuries or property damage at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

