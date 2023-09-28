Submit a Tip
N.C. convicted felon arrested on narcotics, weapon charges

Henry Dwayne Jacobs, 45, of Maxton, is facing multiple charges including, possession with...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A convicted felon who, according to the sheriff, had become a “nuisance” for one Robeson County community is back in custody.

Henry Dwayne Jacobs, 45, of Maxton, is facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After complaints from neighbors in the Prospect community, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Elias Road. That is in the Maxton area.

During the investigation, deputies said they recovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms.

“We don’t typically report every drug arrest throughout the county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “But in this case, we received repeated complaints from area residents regarding Jacobs as he had become a nuisance by wreaking havoc on the Prospect community. The sheriff’s office drug enforcement division did a great job bringing this convicted felon to justice. We now await the court system to take action.”

Jacobs was arrested and is currently booked at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

Previously, Jacobs was convicted of second-degree murder. He served 12 years in prison and was released in 2022.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to contact the sheriff’s office drug enforcement division via email at drugs@robesoncoso.org or call 910-671-3191.

