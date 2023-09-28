Deputies arrest suspect after guns, four-wheeler stolen from Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after multiple guns and a four-wheeler were taken from a home within the county.

Timothy Paul Erbschole, 24, of Bennettsville, is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Deputies were called out on Aug. 20 to a burglary at a home on Johns Road in the Bennettsville area.

After speaking with the homeowner, investigators learned the home was forcibly broken into. Then, multiple firearms and a four-wheeler were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has been investigating the case.

On Sept. 15, authorities said they arrested Erbschole in connection to the incident.

Erbschole was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on first-degree burglary and petit larceny charges, along with other pending charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were able to recover “most” of the stolen property. They also said more arrests in the case are expected soon.

If you have any information regarding this case or any other criminal activity in Marlboro County, call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.