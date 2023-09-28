Submit a Tip
Marion Co. deputies on the scene of an ‘active situation’ near Latta

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are currently on the scene of an “active situation” near Latta Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO spokesperson Tammy Erwin confirmed deputies are in the area of Walker Court just outside of Latta.

Details regarding the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WMBF News for updates.

