Judge denies bond again for suspect in missing N.C. man’s death

Samantha Watts
Samantha Watts(Source: JRLDC)
By Ale Espinosa and Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the suspects connected to the murder of a missing North Carolina man will stay in jail.

Samantha Watts appeared in court on Thursday to ask a judge to reconsider bond for her, but the judge denied it again.

RELATED COVERAGE | All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County

Authorities arrested Watts, along with seven other people, in connection to Corey Soles’ death.

Corey Adam Soles
Corey Adam Soles(Tonya Godwin)

Soles, who was from Chadbourn, N.C., was first reported missing at the beginning of January. His body was found on Jan. 16 in the Green Sea area.

Warrants state that Watts and co-defendant caused Soles’ death sometime between Jan. 8 and 9 by hitting him with a blunt object multiple times.

Other co-defendants in the case are accused of also assaulting Soles and helping to remove and dispose of his body.

During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution said the whole assault was captured on surveillance video. They added that Soles’ body was found wrapped in tarps and several cement blocks tied to him.

The defense said that Watts was not involved in the initial assault and said it’s still not clear what exactly happened and when it happened. Watts’ attorney asked for a $100,000 bond and home detention, but the judge denied that request.

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The motive hasn’t been released in the case.

Watts faces several charges including murder, accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

