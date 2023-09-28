‘He’s tired, hungry, desperate’: Sheriff gives update on shooting suspect search

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning announced a reward as the search for a man on Johns Island continued into the second day.

Sheriff Kristen Graziano said a $10,000 reward was being offered for the capture of 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III. Deputies have set up a tip line and are urging residents to call 843-529-3750 if they have information on Burbage’s whereabouts.

Burbage is wanted in connection with two shootings that took place on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island. Deputies said Burbage now has an active warrant for attempted murder.

Deputies say they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Graziano said she believed Burbage was still in the same general area where deputies had made contact with him overnight. The area around Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island.

“He’s tired, hungry, desperate,” Graziano said.

Deputies first responded to the area around noon Wednesday. Graziano said Burbage was standing in the middle of the road and just started shooting, hitting a passing car and striking a passenger.

Burbage’s girlfriend told deputies they had a fight Tuesday night and he had been acting strange.

Deputies were searching a home that Burbage was known to frequent when they received information that Burbage was in the yard of another home, Graziano said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Burbage armed with a rifle. He fled into the woods.

SWAT team members went toward the woods in an armored police vehicle where they were met with gunfire from the woods, Graziano said.

One of those bullets hit Master Deputy James Gilbreath in the head, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Gilbreath is currently undergoing evaluation at MUSC.

Deputies could not see Burbage in the woods and did not return fire, Graziano said.

Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head Wednesday night during a search for a shooting suspect on Johns Island. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

He’s been with the agency for six years and is married with two children.

In an update, Graziano said Gilbreath’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was expected to be released on Thursday.

The search for Burbage prompted several schools in the area to close on Thursday. The Charleston County School District announced St. John’s High School, Haut Gap Middle School, Angel Oak Elementary School, Edith L. Frierson Elementary School and Mount Zion Elementary would all be closed Thursday.

The closings extended to the John’s Island Library and Angel Oak Park.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who live in the area to stay indoors while authorities look for Burbage but remain vigilant to strangers on their property in that area.

Graziano reiterated that anyone noticing something out of place with a boat, trailer or outbuilding of any kind on their property should reach out to the sheriff’s office.

When asked why the agency wouldn’t call their search a manhunt, Graziano said, “He’s not a man, he’s a coward.”

SWAT Teams with Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments and SLED are assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in the search, Allen said.

